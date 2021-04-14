Pueblo will continue to follow state COVID dial, remain in Level Yellow

PUEBLO — Pueblo County Public Health says it will continue to use the state's COVID dial and remain in Level Yellow after Gov. Polis turns control of restrictions over to local governments at the end of the week.

Tuesday the Board of Health approved a new order to keep following the state's guidelines to quell the number of new COVID cases, which have been rising over the last few weeks.

Under the order, businesses that have 5-star certification will not have to require six-foot social distancing and can operate in Level Blue.

Outdoor activities of fewer than 500 people will not race restrictions.

"With or without the dial, we want to keep our guests safe and also and not more importantly but equal to is our staff. Without our staff, we would not be able to have this incredible experience that we offer and we will do whatever it takes to follow the Pueblo guide lines," Manager at Brues Alehouse Suzanne Myhar said.

The order will take effect at midnight on Friday and will be in effect until May 15.

