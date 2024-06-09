Pueblo West woman arrested on felony child abuse charges

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff's Detectives have arrested a 38-year-old Samantha Kimberly for child abuse involving her two children, one of which is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Kimberly was arrested Saturday night for felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury as well as a second child abuse charge due to injury of her two sons, ages 3 and 14.

The 3-year-old is currently in a Colorado Springs hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 14-year-old's injuries were treated at a local hospital.

At around 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, Sheriff's deputies responded to a Pueblo West home due to a report that a 3-year-old was unconscious and breathing abnormally.

When deputies arrived on scene, medical personnel were taking care of the child who had visible injuries on his body.

The child was taken to a hospital by ambulance and was later flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs.

The 14-year-old had visible injuries and was taken to a local hospital. He has been placed with the Department of Human Services.

Following questioning by detectives, Kimberly was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

She may be charged with additional charges at a later date.

