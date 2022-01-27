Pueblo West pausing building, water tap permits

PUEBLO — Drought concerns are dampening developer's dreams in Pueblo West.

On Monday night, the Pueblo West Metro District Board of Directors voted to freeze applications and granting any new building or water tap permits until a meeting on March 14.

Board President Doug Proal says the pause will give the Water Team time to assess drought conditions and a potential new water source in Chaffee County.

"We don't intend to raise residential or commercial water rates to support future growth in Pueblo West, so that's part of what we want to define in the next few weeks with our Water Team."

At a public hearing in November, Pueblo West residents packed the room with concerns over a potential rise in costs in order to provide more water to the Metro District.

"The community is adamant that we don't continue the growth in Pueblo West at the expense of the current residents."

However, some developers and builders tell News 5 the several-week pause will cause major setbacks for them, especially while they continue dealing with the effect of the pandemic.

Pueblo West will reevaluate how many permits are available after March 14.

"Then we will have more discussions regarding what it will cost for a new water tap, because the board is adamant that we want to put any of that cost on new developers and builders, not current residents," said Sam Dosen, Spokesperson for the Pueblo West Metro District.