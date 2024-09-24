Pueblo West Middle School recognized nationally by the Department of Education

PUEBLO WEST — A local middle school in Pueblo West joins over 300 schools nationally and is among three others in the state to be recognized by the United States Department of Education.

Skyview Middle School was recognized for its excellence in academic performance and closing achievement gaps for students.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the National Blue Ribbon Award," said Skyview Middle School Principal Wendy James. "This recognition belongs to our entire school community, including our dedicated staff, hardworking students, and supportive families. Together, we have created an environment where every student can succeed."

The National Blue Ribbon School Program focuses on awarding schools that meet their achievement gaps.

DSST Cedar High School (Denver), Mesa View Elementary (Grand Junction), and Zach Elementary School (Fort Collins) join Skyview among the Colorado winners.

The recognition is important as it shows the hard work of staff and educators and their dedication to their fields. According to the Department of Education, once schools are awarded, it often leads to teacher leaders presenting their methods and techniques at state, regional, and professional meetings.

The criteria to be awarded in each of the categories are as follows:



“Exemplary High Performing” public schools have their state’s highest high school graduation rates and the highest achieving students (the top 15%) in English and mathematics, measured by state assessments.



“Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing” public schools have made the greatest advances (top 15%) in closing student subgroup achievement gaps in English and mathematics over the past three to five years, measured by state assessments.

