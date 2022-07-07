PUEBLO WEST, CO — A 73-year-old Pueblo West man was arrested on several felony charges related to sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a child.

Following a months-long investigation, William Plymell was arrested for the sexual exploitation of a child, sexual assault on a child pattern of abuse, sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and criminal extortion.

Detectives learned that Plymell sexually assaulted and sexually exploited a 12-year-old victim and continued until the victim was 23 years old.

A search warrant was executed and detectives found that Plymell was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Plymell was booked into the Pueblo County Jail with a bond of $250,000.

