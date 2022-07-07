Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pueblo West man arrested on several felony charges related to sexual assault, exploitation of child

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 7:19 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 21:19:12-04

PUEBLO WEST, CO — A 73-year-old Pueblo West man was arrested on several felony charges related to sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a child.

Following a months-long investigation, William Plymell was arrested for the sexual exploitation of a child, sexual assault on a child pattern of abuse, sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and criminal extortion.

Detectives learned that Plymell sexually assaulted and sexually exploited a 12-year-old victim and continued until the victim was 23 years old.

A search warrant was executed and detectives found that Plymell was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Plymell was booked into the Pueblo County Jail with a bond of $250,000.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation