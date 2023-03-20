Pueblo West launches new alert system

PUEBLO WEST — Pueblo West is launching a new alert system for the area. Officials say they want to bridge an 'information vacuum' for residents in the area.

"We have 33,000 people living here and sometimes it is hard to find information that really only impacts us, we get a lot of alerts for the city of Pueblo or Pueblo County, this system is one way for people like me that live here can get information that matters to me," said 15 year Pueblo West resident and Public Information Officer Anthony Sandstrom.

Sandstrom says they'll send out information on fires, police activity, crashes, community events, extreme weather warnings, and other things specific to the area.

To sign up for the Pueblo West alerts, you can text PWMD to 38276 or visit their website.

