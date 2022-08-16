'External lockdown' lifted for Pueblo schools

PUEBLO WEST — The "external lockdown" for D70 campuses Skyview Middle School, Sierra Vista Elementary School, and Pueblo West High School has been lifted.

During the lockdown, classes continued on as normal inside the building, but anyone who needed to leave was escorted out and there were extra deputies and administration on campus as a precaution.

The lockdown was prompted by a social media post of unknown origin.

D-70 does not believe there is a credible threat.

According to D70, "All school activities will continue as scheduled. School resources officers are always on hand to ensure the safety of our students and staff."

_____

