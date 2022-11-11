Pueblo West Fire responds to a broken gas line Thursday afternoon

PUEBLO WEST, CO — The Pueblo West Fire District responded to a gas line break Thursday afternoon to ensure public safety.

The fire district said they had responded to N. McCulloch Blvd. around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday to maintain public safety.

The gas leak shut down N. McCulloch Blvd. Wes from Calle de Caballos to Rolling Prairie Dr.

The leak was fixed and McCulloch reopened at 3:45 p.m.

