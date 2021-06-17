Pueblo West FD hiring firefighters for new station

PUEBLO WEST — The Pueblo West Fire Department is now putting voter-approved tax dollars to work.

The department is in the process of hiring 12 new firefighters for its new station that will be built on the southwest side of the district.

The new station is being built thanks to a one percent sales tax that was approved last year for fire department upgrades.

"This is an exciting time for our community to be able to finally staff and have the needs met with fire station 2 construction. So we are actually at a phase where we will be able to serve our community faster," Samantha Dosen with the Pueblo West Metro District said.

If you want to apply for one of the firefighter positions, check out the Pueblo West Metro District web page.