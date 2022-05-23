Pueblo West discussing water restrictions, future of 2022 Wet Parade

PUEBLO WEST — As Colorado continues battling drought conditions, the Pueblo West Metro Board is discussing multiple options to conserve water.

At Monday's meeting, the board is expected to discuss implementing Stage 2 Water Restrictions and the traditional Fourth of July Wet Parade.

Stage 2 Water Restrictions

Implementing Stage 2 Water Restrictions would mean people living there could be charged double the normal rate for using more than 25,000 gallons per month. Other restrictions include:



High water users being contacted for usage review

Splash Park will be closed

The District will try to refrain from sending water outside of the District

The goal of Stage 2 Water Restrictions is to reduce total monthly water use by 20% from 2021's water usage.

Fourth of July Wet Parade

Staffing Costs for the Fourth of July Wet Parade total up to $12,098.07, according to the Pueblo West Metro Board.

It is estimated that the amount of water used at the Wet Parade equates to about 56,252 toilet flushes.

The Wet Parade has been taking place in Pueblo West for roughly 20 years.

