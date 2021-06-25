Pueblo West boy mowing laws with message

PUEBLO — Kaden Ravenkamp, a 10 year old from Pueblo West, decided to spend his summer vacation helping the community.

“I wanted for the community to… Everybody to get along even more, so everybody can laugh with each other, and have a good time with each other, and Pueblo West… to make it a way better place!“

Ravenkamp's parents found the original Facebook page about the 50 Yard Challenge and Kaden was ecstatic about the idea.

The effort was started by a man in Alabama as a way to encourage anyone between seven to 17 year old kids to help community members in need. Kaden is now mowing lawns for anyone in Pueblo who is disabled, elderly, veterans, or anyone who might have a problem mowing their own yard.

“I was like... HEY, I wanna do this! This sounds like a fun challenge, and I also said I wanted to give back!”

Since then, he has completed six lawns and has his own Facebook page up and running, Kaden's 50 Yard Challenge.

Most recently, he mowed the yard for Diana Crysel. She and her husband are both veterans with physical issues that make mowing the lawn extremely difficult.

“It was incredible that somebody so young at ten years old is wanting to give back to the community. Helping those of us that are veterans, disabled, seniors and I kinda meet a lot of those requirements… So it was just very heartfelt!”

Kaden has an important message for other kids his age about getting out in the community and helping others.

"This is your opportunity to give back... Just go and give it a shot and if you like, it just keep going. If not, just push yourself... It's time for us to give back!"

For every ten yards mowed, Kaden gets a different colored shirt! His next step is orange, and at 50 he gets a black shirt. Plus, the founder of the 50 Yard Challenge will come mow a lawn with him.

If you know anyone who might need Kaden's service, reach out on his Facebook page.

