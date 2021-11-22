Pueblo vaccine clinic expands hours

PUEBLO — The Community Vaccination site south of Pueblo Mall is expanding its days and hours to offer vaccines to all newly eligible populations.

Nomi Health, the vaccine provider, will be offering vaccines Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 A.M. to 5 P.M.

The only exception to these new hours will be Thanksgiving, as the vaccination site is closing in observance of the holiday.

The clinic will offer doses of the Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines. Youth aged 5 to 11 and teens and adults ages 12 and older are eligible, as well as those over 18 who would like to receive a booster dose.

The expanded eligibility comes after federal regulators approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5 to 12, and Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for all adults.

Click here for a full list of clinic times and locations for the COVID-19 vaccine.

