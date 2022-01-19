Pueblo Utilities holds public meeting on rates Thursday

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Public Utilities Commission is holding a public hearing on a proposed rates hike that would affect Xcel energy customers.

Xcel initially asked the commission to raise rates by nearly 13%, but has since moved the rate increase request to 6.44%. AARP says "residential consumers would still bear the highest percentage rate increase of any service class."

The rate increase would be in addition to the natural gas price increases due to the spiking price in natural gas this winter, additonal surcharges, and rate hikes due to legislation passed by the Colorado legislature, according to the AARP.

The public hearing is set to be held on Thursday, January 20 from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M.

Consumers in Pueblo can attend the remote hearing at the following link: Public Utilities Commission hearing link.

The meeting ID and passcodes are: Meeting ID: 893 0944 1170, Passcode: 643247

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.