Pueblo Transit to provide free bus rides for veterans starting in 2025

PUEBLO — Starting January 1, 2025, Pueblo Transit will be providing free rides on buses and Citi-Life transportation throughout the city.

Although the free rides won't begin until next year, veterans can begin registering with Pueblo Transit starting on Monday, December 9.

Interested veterans can submit the following identification to receive their pass;



A driver's license with a veteran designation

A current military I.D.

A common access card (CAC)

Uniformed service ID (USID)

Department of Defense Identification Card

Veteran Health Identification Card Veteran ID Card

A DD-214

The City of Pueblo has begun outreach to veteran organizations to bring awareness to veterans across Pueblo.

“Veterans ride free is something Pueblo Transit has wanted to offer to the Pueblo community for quite some time and with the support of the Transit Board and Mayor Graham, we are excited to publicly launch this in the new year."



“This is just one small way to acknowledge the sacrifices our veterans have made for each of us and make their commute easier, enhance daily visits around town and ease any transportation stress without any charge.” Director of Pueblo Transit Ben Valdez

Passes can also register for a pass in person at two different locations in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Transit Center is located at 123 Court St.



Monday through Friday - 6:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Saturday - 8:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The main Pueblo Transit Administration Building is located at 350 Alan Hamel Ave.



Monday through Friday - 6:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Saturday - 8:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.





