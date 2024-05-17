Pueblo Transit to add two new routes for North and South Shopping

PUEBLO — Starting Monday, June 3, Pueblo Transit will be launching two new routes.

These new routes are the North Shopping and South Shopping routes, which will take the place of the Bessemer II and Berkley/Beulah II routes.

The North Shopping and South Shopping routes will not only shorten the commute time across the city but also provide better service to shopping locations.

Pueblo Transit will host three town halls to help current or new riders understand the changes taking place with the addition of these two routes.

Town halls will be held:



Monday, May 20 from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Rawlings Library Bret Kelly Room B

Friday, May 24 from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Lucero Library Large Community Room

Wednesday, May 29 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Rawlings Library Bret Kelly Room B

For more information about Pueblo Transit, visit the Pueblo Transit website.

