Pueblo Transit in the process of rolling out new 'vanpool' program

PUEBLO — Pueblo Transit is in the process of rolling out a new 'vanpool' program. The city says it's a way to try and help people save money on their commute to work.

Here's how it works. Companies can sign up on behalf of their employees, then workers will pay rideshares and save on travel costs.

"Businesses throughout the city that don't work on a regular nine to five, Monday through Friday schedule, due to the fixed-route bus service, we can't serve all of them," said Ben Valdez with Pueblo Transit. "This program offers businesses the option to subscribe for a group of employees from different locations to use one vanpool to commute to and from work."

The city says this is being funded through a grant with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). The vanpool program is a partnership with the rental car company Enterprise.

The vans for the program are not in Pueblo yet, but it the meantime, Pueblo Transit is hoping businesses will sign up.

