Pueblo Transit Center open for overflow Emergency Warming Shelter

PUEBLO, CO — The City of Pueblo will be opening the Pueblo Transit Center as an emergency warming shelter.

With Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar issuing a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency on Monday, Dec. 19th the city continues to prepare for the coming cold ahead of this Christmas weekend.

The Pueblo Transit Center will be open overnight beginning Thursday, Dec. 22nd through Saturday, Dec. 24th. The center will be open for normal hours with the warming shelter provision starting at 7:00 p.m. and going through 6:00 a.m. each evening.

During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.