Pueblo to host U19 World Boxing Championships this October

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo has been selected to host the U19 World Boxing Championships.

The championships will be held from Oct. 25 to Nov. 5.

The 2024 World Boxing Championships are the first-ever to be held globally and will feature 10 different weight categories for men and women who are 17 and 18.

Colorado was selected via an open bidding process, where USA Boxing submitted their bid, and was determined to be the best submission and was approved unanimously by the Executive Board of World Boxing.

The Chair of USA Boxing’s Board of Directors, Tyson Lee, said, “USA Boxing is honored to be selected as the host of World Boxing’s first World Championships. As a member National Federation of World Boxing, we look forward to hosting the next generation of elite boxers and delivering a high-quality competition, which places the boxers first and ensures sporting integrity on the field of play.”

All of the World's Boxing's member National Federations are eligible to participate in the tournament. World Boxing has 29 member National Federations across five continents that can compete in international boxing.

This will be the second time the venue will be hosting a World Boxing competition as they previously hosted the "World Boxing Cup: USA Boxing International Invitational" in April.

“World Boxing is committed to delivering a calendar of high-quality competitions that create opportunities for boxers and we have no doubt that USA Boxing will deliver a top-class event that will provide a fantastic platform for U19 boxers from our member National Federation to showcase their skills and further their development as elite sportspeople," said Lee.

World Boxing started in April of 2023 with the goal to ensure that boxing remains at the forefront of the Olympic movement. The organization has spoken with the International Olympic Committee to start a formal collaboration between the two.

The President of World Boxing, Boris van der Vorst, added, “Staging our first World Championships is a significant milestone and we are delighted that it will be held in the home of USA Boxing which has been a steadfast supporter of World Boxing from the start and has played a vitally important role in the development and growth of the organization.

___





Survivors react to Club Q shooter court sentencing Resilient and strong, two words one Club Q survivor used to describe Colorado Springs and the LGBTQ+ community. Survivor reacts to Club Q shooter court sentencing

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.