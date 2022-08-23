Pueblo to host the first USA Boxing International Invitational in over 10 years

PUEBLO, CO — Boxing fans get ready because the first USA Boxing International Invitational will take place in September.

The event is set to be held at the Pueblo Convention Center from September 12-15th. The event marks the first time in over 10 years that USA Boxing will be hosting an elite competing event here in the US.

"On behalf of the City of Pueblo, we are excited to welcome these world-class athletes from around the world and to show them all the great things our community has to offer,” said Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar. “The City of Pueblo is proud to be chosen by USA Boxing for the 2022 International Invitation and we hope to have them back in Pueblo for this event for many years to come.”

The international event will bring in over 10 different countries against the top elite boxers from Team USA. Countries that will be sending teams are China, France, Germany, and the Philippines so far.

Team USA is looking to have 13 athletes competing in each weight class and is excited to see returning World Champions Rashida Ellis, Rahim Gonzales, and Jahmal Harvey compete.

“USA Boxing is thrilled to bring our first international event in four years to the city of Pueblo, Colorado,” stated Matt Johnson, USA Boxing High-Performance Director. “Our elite team will be put to the test against some of the world’s best Olympic-style boxers. We look forward to this challenge and representing the United States on our home soil.”

The full team roster will be announced after the selection camp scheduled for July 31st - Sept. 2nd.

The competition will be broken up into two sessions, the first being from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Monday, Sept 12th until Wednesday, Sept 14th with the championship matches happening on Thursday, September 15th.

The event will be free and open to the public or can be live streamed at USABoxing.org

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.