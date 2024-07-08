Pueblo to hold a community dog walk

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo are hosting the first-ever Dog Days of Summer Community Dog Walk at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk.

The event will take place on July 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This walk will be the highlight of Pueblo Dog Week, an initiative Visit Pueblo is putting in place to showcase the dog-friendly amenities that Pueblo has to offer.

At the head of the dog pack will be Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham who will be leading the walk with her canine companion Lucy.

Visit Pueblo and a variety of other vendors, shelters, and pet-based organizations will be setting up booths all along the Riverwalk. Keep your eyes peeled for giveaways, free treats for your dogs, and helpful information on how to best care for your pet.

PAWS Animal Shelter of Pueblo will also make an appearance bringing with them dogs that are readily available for adoption.

Restaurants located on the Riverwalk will offer special discounts and more treats of course for all those attending with their dogs.

This walk does not follow any course and owners are free to walk about the Riverwalk at their own pace. Dogs are required to wear a leash, and owners are expected to clean up any waste left by dogs. It is also recommended to bring water for yourself and your pooch.

All parking in the area will be free.

___





News5 Targeted By Scammers A scam that El Paso County Sheriff's Office financial detectives say is defrauding dozens of people a day almost caught one of our reporters. Here are a few tools to keep in mind so you don't fall victim to the convincing scam. Scammers target News5 reporter, posing as law enforcement, what to watch out for

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.