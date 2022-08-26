Pueblo takes proactive approach to keep streets clean during State Fair

PUEBLO, CO — The City of Pueblo is bringing in reinforcements to keep the streets free of trash during the Colorado State Fair.

“We are excited to welcome the Colorado State Fair and celebrate the 150th anniversary with our fellow Puebloans and all of the visitors in town,” said Mayor Nick Gradisar. “Pueblo takes a lot of pride in hosting the Colorado State Fair and I encourage our residents to keep our city clean and welcoming throughout the duration of the fair.”

The city is answering the concerns of many people in Pueblo who have to deal with the trash that makes it into their neighborhoods after the fair ends.

Pueblo City Council addressed these concerns by providing extra trash dumpsters throughout the fairgrounds in an attempt to control the waste issue.

“Providing these additional dumpsters and street sweepers will help mitigate the increased trash during the Colorado State Fair, but it also takes our collective effort as fellow residents to avoid littering,” said Gradisar.

Additionally, Pueblo Public Works is going to be providing increased street sweeper presence throughout the 11-day event. The sweepers will be covering an area of a half square mile of the surrounding neighborhood including the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

The Colorado State Fair will be running from Friday, August 26 through Monday, September 5. This year is the 150th anniversary of the Colorado State Fair and will showcase agriculture, food, concerts, parades, events, and more throughout the 11 days.

_____

