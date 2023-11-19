Pueblo students help hundreds of families celebrate Thanksgiving with TLC

PUEBLO, Colorado — More than 100 high school students in Pueblo spend their Saturday helping families in need to enjoy a holiday meal this Thanksgiving. They volunteered to distribute food at St. Joseph's Hall in the Grove neighborhood as part of the TLC Project.

The acronym TLC is short for Tom and Louie's Cupboard. Tom and Louie are the first names of priests Tom Scheets and Louis Stovik who were murdered in 1997.

The group carries their legacy forward by helping to feed people in Pueblo during the holidays."

Julian Sanchez, a student at Central High School, said the work is rewarding.

"It feels amazing to see the people smile, its amazing for them," he said.

Kylie Smith, a student Pueblo County High School, has volunteers with the TLC project for several years. She enjoys seeing students from across the community wrk together as one.

"We come together as a whole high school of Pueblo. Everybody just comes in helps everyone out," she said.

More than 400 boxes of food were distributed to families in need Saturday. The event oeprated as a drive-thru with students carrying turkeys, boxes and bags filled with groceries to the cars.

A smaller group of volunteers also made deliveries to homebound clients.

