Homicide investigate underway at skate park in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is asking members of the community to avoid the skate park area near Skateboard Lane in City Park due to a homicide investigation being conducted Tuesday morning.

Investigators are at the scene near the ballpark collecting evidence and taking photos of the park.

For now, the entire park is closed during the investigation.

More information may be made available around 9:00 a.m. according to PPD.

News5 is currently at the park working to learn more about the incident. We will update this article as we learn more.

News5 is tracking homicides across Southern Colorado since 2008 in our communities.

