Pueblo shooting now considered a homicide, suspect still at large

PUEBLO — On Tuesday at approximately 8:03 P.M., Pueblo police officers responded to the 2000 block of N. Hudson Avenue after they received a report of a shooting. Once officers arrived, they discovered a deceased adult male.

Afterward, detectives arrived on the scene. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

This is considered to be an active and ongoing investigation as no suspect has been taken into custody at this time. This is the 11th homicide investigation of 2023.

The deceased will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office at the appropriate time. New information will be released when it becomes available.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department, or Detective Jeff Shay at (719) 553-2445.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

