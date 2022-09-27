Pueblo shooting leaves one man dead, police looking for information

PUEBLO — One man has died following a shooting in the 1000 block of W. 15th St. in Pueblo on Monday.

At approximately 3:56 p.m., Pueblo Police were dispatched to the area for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in the 1400 block of Baxter St. with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The man's identity will be released later by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

This marks the 19th homicide investigation for the city of Pueblo in 2022.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at 719-240-0130.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or go online. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

