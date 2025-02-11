Pueblo Shelter to open in anticipation of cold weather

Starting on Tuesday, February 11 at 7:00 p.m., the Pueblo Shelter will be open 24 hours a day through Thursday, February 13 at 12:00 p.m. in anticipation of cold temperatures and snow.

Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham stated that, "opening the emergency shelter during the daytime is important when we see frigid temperatures and have snowfall impacting our community. The City of Pueblo is grateful to our partners at Safeside Recovery the shelter staff who have agreed to staff the extra hours so we can prevent any loss of life or limb in our community due to cold weather.”

The emergency shelter is located at 710 W. 4th Street, while Safeside Recovery is located at 728 W. 4th Street. Individuals seeking more information may call 719-924-8413.





