Pueblo senior fast tracked to prestigious medical program

Ian Espinoza, a high-achieving scholar at South High School, is one of only 10 Colorado seniors to be accepted into a prestigious collegiate program that will fast track him to medical school.

"It is fantastic it’s like on one end of the spectrum you know what we want for all of our students and on the other end, you know we’ve got to pull those other kids to look at a kid like Ian and know that it’s possible just reach for your dreams and he’s the example here at South," explained Alicia Abraham the Englis/Language Arts teacher

The BA/BS-MD Degree Program at the University of Colorado Denver and Anschutz Medical Campus aims to promote the diversity of practicing medical professionals in Colorado and to better serve the health care needs of the state by assembling up to 10 outstanding students each year from broadly diverse backgrounds.

This program is a partnership between the University of Colorado Denver College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

By being accepted into the program, Ian has the opportunity to earn a reserved spot at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, provided he meets the specific academic, non-academic, and professional requirements annually.

“This offer is an indication of the high regard the school holds, not only for your past academic and personal accomplishments, but also for our assessment of your capabilities as a future undergraduate student and physician,” wrote Dr. Matthew Taylor of the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

“As part of this program, you will be completing your four years of undergraduate studies at the University of Colorado Denver and your four years of medical school at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.”

As part of the application process, Ian underwent an interview with CU officials, during which he was asked such questions as “What was a time you didn’t live up to a commitment, and what were the consequences?” and “What is a piece of medicine you would like to research more?”

At South, Ian holds a 4.38 GPA, with enrollment in four AP classes -- Biology, Chemistry, Language, Physics -- and Dual Enrollment at both CSU Pueblo and Pueblo Community College. He recently completed the coursework to become an EMT.

He serves as Student Council president and National Honor Society vice president, with participation as an Alumni Representative and with the Link Crew and the Colt track and field team. At Parkview Medical Center, Ian has compiled more than 70 volunteer hours.

Ian’s goal is to become a Primary Care Physician or Pediatric Emergency Physician, with an eye toward “helping reduce the under representation of medicine in rural areas.”

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.