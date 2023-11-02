Pueblo seeks to improve dangerous intersections

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo is seeking to improve its most dangerous intersections.

A report from Pueblo Public Works shows that the top spots for crashes in 2010-2020 were at Highway 50 and Elizabeth St. and Highway 47 and Dillion Dr.

Public Works believes that higher traffic volume and higher speed limits are contributing to this problem.

To try and solve it, Pueblo government agencies want to create a comprehensive road safety plan.

"Our participation in that process to develop a comprehensive safety plan will let us be able to apply for grants to apply for federal resources for improving traffic safety," said Andrew Hayes, Director of Public Works.

The city government plans to have meetings early next year to get the public involved with putting a plan together.

To learn more about the Public Works Department, visit the City of Pueblo's Website.

