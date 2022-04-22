Pueblo school retires American flags in burning ceremony

PUEBLO — Students in the JROTC program at South High School had a flag retirement ceremony for more than 90 American flags.

The burned flags were retired due to damage, but by doing it this way they were destroyed in an honorable way.

One student told News 5 that having this type of ceremony restores respect to the damaged flags.

"So whenever we discard the flag by burning it shows that we are putting that symbolism back into the American flag," said Cadet Command Sergeant Major Brenna Golledge.

Under U.S. Code throwing out or damaging the U.S. flag in an improper manner is considered "desecration."

"Whoever knowingly mutilates, defaces, physically defiles, burns, maintains on the floor or ground, or tramples upon any flag of the United States shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for not more than one year, or both."



"This subsection does not prohibit any conduct consisting of the disposal of a flag when it has become worn or soiled." 18 U.S.C. 700

If you have a U.S. flag that is damaged, South High School's JROTC program says it will take the flag and retire it properly.

According to the Department of Defense, many state and county government offices and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts have flag disposal boxes outside of their buildings. They also say some police stations can collect them as well.

_____

