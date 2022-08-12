Pueblo school resource officers practice active shooter drills

PUEBLO — Pueblo school resource officers are making sure they are ready in the case of any active shooter on school campuses.

Friday, they participated in active shooter drills at Pueblo County High School.

Pueblo Police do this training every year but they say it is more important than ever to be prepared, especially after the may shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Lt. Christopher Kilpatrick, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office had this to say on the importance of this training, "you got cowards that like to take advantage of that and harm our children and cause the chaos that they do in our communities that is top of everybody's list it is important to have all of our staff on top and on the same page as far as response goes".

There are Pueblo Police Resource Officers assigned to every Pueblo school district 70 high school, while also continuing to assist at the elementary and middle schools when needed.

