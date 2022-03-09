Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences campus cleared after receiving 'credible threat'

PUEBLO, CO — The Jones Charter Academy received a "credible threat" to campus safety Wednesday morning, according to the Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences.

The Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences said on its Facebook page that the threat was reported by a student to the Pueblo Police Department.

The campus completed a search of all personal items and didn't find anything that threatened school safety or security.

The school will be transitioning all buildings to a secure perimeter as the school feels there is no imminent threat to campus safety.

Families will be updated by the school via email.

