Pueblo school districts sticking with masks through the end of the school year

PUEBLO — School districts in Pueblo are sticking with their policies when it comes to masks.

Pueblo School District 70 said it's hard to tell who has and hasn't been vaccinated, so to be on the safe side, they are sticking with masks through the end of the school year.

"In order to keep things consistent across all grade levels, we are just going to continue our policy of asking staff and students to continue wearing masks in the schools although outside you can take off those masks off when you are doing outdoor activities," Todd Seip with Pueblo School District 70 said.

Pueblo School District 60 said it will be following the same policy as D70.

Both districts are working on plans for summer school and the fall semester.