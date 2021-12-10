Pueblo School District 70 asks Pueblo to reconsider school mask mandate

PUEBLO — The newly elected members of the Board of Education for Pueblo School District 70 are asking the city to "reconsider" the mandate on students in Pueblo County.

The new Board of Education views the measures currently set in place by the city as "detrimental" to the children in the district, and they claim that the "duty of keeping kids in school" should be left to the school district.

The Board says further that the "decision to mask or vaccinate children should solely rest on the students, their parents, and their doctors."

Cases are trending down in Pueblo County, but even if they were not, the Board said that "forcing the schools to adhere to a mandate that would never be influential enough to change the trend of the community case load is unrealistic.

Still, ICUs are under serious strain. According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health, the state ICU capacity remains at 94%. In the Southern Medical Region that Pueblo falls under, the percentage of ICU beds available is just 3%.

It was only a month ago that Pueblo's Parkview Medical Center became the first hospital in Colorado to request help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The board claims that the community is "tired of being forced to adhere to mandates" that are ineffective compared to "the despair that they are causing to students and our community."

The board further says that the "mandates (offer) questionable effectiveness, while (being) unable to demonstrate the positive effectiveness of masks." However, a number of studies indicate that masks are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The Board finished their letter by requesting an "immediate" removal of the mandates and for the decisions on mandates to be left with the district.

_____

