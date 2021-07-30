Watch
Pueblo school breaks ground on much-needed expansion

A groundbreaking was held today to add a building to the Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences Fulton Heights Campus.
Posted at 7:29 PM, Jul 29, 2021
PUEBLO — A school in Pueblo is getting a much-needed expansion.

A groundbreaking was held Thursday to add a building to the Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences' Fulton Heights campus.

The extension will include a combination of a gym and auditorium, along with extra classrooms.

"So we are excited about the opportunity in the future of what this means for the school but at the same time, we understand the world that we live in. They have some supply chain issues and increasing construction costs, so I would gear back and say that we are optimistically cautious," Dave Martin, the school's Executive Director said.

Work on the project is expected to be finished around Christmas time.

