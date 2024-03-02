Pueblo Riverwalk to see 10 million dollar expansion and upgrades, construction begins this summer

PUEBLO, Colo. — A $10 million upgrade is coming to the Pueblo Riverwalk. The iconic landmark will be expanding east towards Santa Fe Avenue.

Currently, the Riverwalk extends from North Elizabeth Street to South Santa Fe Avenue.

The project will add a visitor center, a rooftop deck for public events, and a storage area for the Riverwalk Excursion Boats.

A majority of the money for the project is coming from a 2016 voter-approved ballot measure that allowed officials to use tax revenue for projects in Pueblo County.

"The Riverwalk has always been a project that we knew would have continuous development," said Lynn Clark, Executive Director of the Riverwalk. "Development within a community strengthens, strengthens the economic development within that?"

Clark says the project is expected to start this summer.

