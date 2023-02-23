Pueblo Restorative Justice Program Needs Volunteers

PUEBLO, CO — A program that helps with creative conflict resolution at Pueblo Municipal Court needs more volunteers. This is part of the court's Restorative Justice Program.

This is where victims agree to meet with the juvenile defendants who committed crimes against them and come up with a resolution that doesn't involve traditional sentencing.

The court is looking for adult volunteer facilitators and representatives for the victims.

"We also want to teach kids conflict and communication skills, which they can use in all aspects of their life so that is what it is really all about," Judge Carla Sikes said.

If you want to volunteer, call 719-562-3805.

Training for this program will happen the first weekend of March.

