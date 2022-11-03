Pueblo restaurant kicks off Thanksgiving food drive

PUEBLO, Colorado — A local business is gearing up to help families in the Pueblo community ahead of Thanksgiving day.

Feelin' A Little Philly is working to collect 50 turkeys for donation as part of the restaurant's annual Thanksgiving food drive.

The restaurant on Pueblo's southside is also accepting donations of non-perishable food items and cash. All of the donations will be taken to Care and Share for distribution in the community.

"As a business in Pueblo we feel it is important to give back to our community. They support us all year round so we want to make sure that we are giving back to the community that supports us throughout the year," Amber Harman, Feelin' A Little Philly Owner said.

Donations will be accepted through November 16, at Feelin' A Little Philly on 1111 S Prairie Ave on Pueblo's Southside.

