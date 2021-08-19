Pueblo resident is a quarterfinalist in "Dream Chopper" contest

PUEBLO — There's a southern Colorado motorcycle enthusiast who says he needs your help.

Mark Fields is a finalist in a contest to win his dream chopper from "Orange County Choppers," and to make an appearance on their show.

Mark says his kids found the contest and have helped him sign-up and campaign for votes.

Mark has competed in four rounds of the contest so far and is now in the quarter-finals

"It would be like winning the lottery or something," said Mark Fields, "I would be jumping for joy that's what it would mean."

Mark says his dream chopper is a custom trike.

You can vote for Mark until 8:00 p.m.

You can vote for him by clicking here.

