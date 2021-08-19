Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pueblo resident is a quarterfinalist in "Dream Chopper" contest

items.[0].image.alt
Dez Rowe
Mark Fields
mark fields.png
Posted at 4:28 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 18:29:10-04

PUEBLO — There's a southern Colorado motorcycle enthusiast who says he needs your help.

Mark Fields is a finalist in a contest to win his dream chopper from "Orange County Choppers," and to make an appearance on their show.

Mark says his kids found the contest and have helped him sign-up and campaign for votes.

Mark has competed in four rounds of the contest so far and is now in the quarter-finals

"It would be like winning the lottery or something," said Mark Fields, "I would be jumping for joy that's what it would mean."

Mark says his dream chopper is a custom trike.

You can vote for Mark until 8:00 p.m.

You can vote for him by clicking here.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards