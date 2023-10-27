Pueblo Rescue Mission's new warming shelter may not open until after Thanksgiving

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Rescue Mission may not be able to open its new emergency winter warming shelter before temperatures drop. Staff said they may have to fit everybody in their original building until after Thanksgiving.

The mission's executive director, Melanie Rapier, said they are dealing with delays in getting the new building ready. She said appraisers are booked for another month.

"We can't renovate, we can't do anything until it's ours so the appraisal is really kind of where we're hung up right now," said Rapier.

Pueblo City Council approved a $ 400,000 grant for the new warming shelter. $350,000 is going toward buying the new facility, which is two buildings down from the current location.

"We would love to have someone come forward that might want to donate the labor and the materials for this flooring because our leftover money is probably going to be eaten up by the renovations of the bathrooms," said Rapier.

Rob Griffin has been staying at the mission for about 6 months. He hopes the new shelter opens soon for those still living on the streets, including his own family.

"Cause my kids are part of that community," said Griffin. "I'm praying day and night that we get people that will want to help. . . meet the need that we need met so we can get that process done. . . so we can bring them in our of the cold."

Rapier said the main building can hold up to 125 people. The new shelter would hold at least another 100.

"Right now, until we can get this open, we're really limited and we're going to have to do the best we can but we will find space for everybody," said Rapier.

Griffin said he's grateful to call this place home for a little while longer.

"People die from the cold," said Griffin. "I don't want my kids to die, there are a lot of parents out there that don't want their kids to die."

Staff with the mission are asking the community for help installing more durable flooring so the new building can open sooner rather than later.

