Pueblo remembers Councilman Ray Aguilera

PUEBLO — People across Pueblo remembered "Mr. Bessemer" on Monday.

Pueblo City Councilman Ray Aguilera passed away on Sunday. A memorial was held in his honor at Bessemer Park where people shared their memories about him.

Aguilera became a councilman in 2003 but he is also remembered for his charitable efforts like Christmas events he would host in the Bessemer neighborhood.

"He taught us how to be generous. He taught us how to put children first and just the love and compassion that hard work, you don't work hard just to help yourself, you work hard to help other people," Michelle Alcon-Montoya, Aguilera's friend said.

Pueblo City Council also held a moment of silence for Aguilera on Monday night.