Pueblo ranchers host cookout on Meat Out Day

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colorado — Ranching families in Pueblo County held a barbecue Saturday in opposition to Governor Jared Polis' honorary proclamation recognizing March 20th as Meat Out Day. Meat Out Day is observed by communities that encourage residents to abstain from eating meat for a day.

The event took place near Colorado City. Organizers celebrated and thanked local livestock producers including A Brand Grassfed Beef, Curtis Ranch, Christenson Ranch, Clennin Ranch, Beeman's Double Line Cattle Company, and Apache Creek Ranch.

Students from the Rye High School Future Farmers of America served more than 800 hamburgers to the hungry guests. The event raised more than $5,000 for the club.

State Representative Donald Valdez from House District 62, and Pueblo County Commissioners Garrison Ortiz and Eppie Griego joined the celebration.

The commissioners plan to display a wooden plaque that was branded with the cattleman's brands at the Pueblo County Courthouse.