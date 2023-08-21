Pueblo Pride 2023 draws hundreds

PUEBLO — Hundreds gathered at Mineral Palace Park for the Pueblo Pride 2023 festival and parade. Organizers say it was the highest-attended Pride event yet.

The beginning of event featured a parade, along with an indigenous blessing. There were over 170 vendors, including resource and information for LGBTQ+ plus youth and their families.

"We have so many resources in Pueblo and Southern Colorado anyways, and often times people don't know everything that's out there. So one place that they can find LGBTQ affirming resources and go around in and gather information. It's great," said president of the Southern Colorado Equality Alliance Tommy Farrell.

Pam Massey is one of many people who came to Pride today with friends and family. She said the best part of the event for her was seeing supportive families.

“We didn’t get to be gay when you were my age, when you were youngsters," Pueblo resident Pam Massey told me. When I asked how she thought being out was now, she responded, "A lot better”.

Pam Massey is one of many people who came to Pride today with some friends. She said the best part of the event for her was seeing supportive families.

“That’s the part I love because they get to be free… and we didn’t”.

Noah Weckx had his family and friends supporting him at pride.

“Oh it’s awesome, I’ve had multiple friends and family members be like ‘can we come?'", said Weckx.

This was Jacob Brigham's first time at Pride. He told me he felt more confident after coming out in 2010, and wanted to challenge

himself to grow.

"I decided that this year was gonna be focused on me and my mental health and mental growth and everything, and part of that recovery and finding yourself is coming out to pride today," said Brigham.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.