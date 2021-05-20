Watch
Pueblo Police team up with State Patrol to crack down on street racing on Northern Ave.

Pueblo Police
Posted at 7:36 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 21:36:21-04

PUEBLO — Police in Pueblo are cracking down on illegal street racing.

The department has teamed up with the Colorado State Patrol to watch out for speedsters on Northern Ave, which is reportedly a hot spot for street racing.

The operation so far has led to tickets for 58 drivers and warnings for 10 others.

More speed enforcement along Northern is planned for this coming weekend.

Pueblo Police want to remind people that if you are caught street racing, they could take your car for six months and charge storage fees.

