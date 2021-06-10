Pueblo Police seeking more information on aggravated robbery involving a dog

PUEBLO — A video released by Pueblo Police shows two people get out of a car to snatch a dog from a woman out for a walk on May 23.

According to police, the woman who filed the aggravated robbery complaint said she heard someone yell for her to give the dog back, before the car turned into the parking lot on E. Evans Ave. and Baystate Avenue.

In the video, you see someone get out of the back seat to start a struggle for control of the dog. The victim did not fight back but tried to hold onto the animal.

A second person then exits the car and watches the event. It is not clear what is being said between the two women in the video, but at one point the dog ran away, then ran back to the woman from the car.

The woman snatched up the dog before getting into the car. The dog owner appears to stop to call police as the group drove away.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information about this incident to call 719-553-3281.