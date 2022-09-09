Pueblo Police seeking information on a string of burglaries at a local restaurant

PUEBLO, CO — Pueblo Police are seeking anyone with information on a series of burglaries at Graham's Grill on the north side of Pueblo to come forward.

Police responded to a burglary alarm that was triggered at 4:00 am Thursday, September 8th. Upon arriving at Graham's Grill officers found the door to the restaurant broken into and the ATM inside the restaurant missing.

Surveillance footage from the grill caught two men carrying the machine out in the early hours of Thursday morning. See below.

According to the owner of the business, this is the second time they had been burglarized within a week. The other burglary happened on Sunday, September 4th where suspects reportedly stole a large amount of liquor.

If anyone has information regarding these two burglaries, they are asked to contact Detective Jeff Maize at 719-553-3281 or Detective Shane Pope at 719-553-2441. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

_____

