Missing, endangered woman in Pueblo has been found

Pueblo Police
Brenda Angel
Posted at 4:16 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 19:45:17-05

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing, endangered woman.

UPDATE:

Pueblo Police report Brenda Angel has been found.

________________________________________________________

According to PPD, Brenda Angel is missing from the 1200 block of Lake Avenue. She suffers from mental illness and dementia. She is in need of her prescribed medications.

Angel is 5’2”, 280-300 lbs, with dyed shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black leggings, and black shoes with bleach spots on them.

No further information was released.

Please call Pueblo Police Dispatch if you have any information on her whereabouts at (719) 553-2502.

