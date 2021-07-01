Pueblo Police searching for those responsible for recent graffiti in downtown

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police are seeking the public's help in finding those responsible for graffiti that showed up recently in several places downtown.

Police said the damage happened some time Monday morning.

Graffiti was found on the Columbus memorial, a coffee shop on Union Ave., and the Center for American Values.

"The first amendment rights, we respect those all day and all night, the problem with it is when you are damaging people's properties and doing it that way," Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said.

Police said the graffiti caused about $2,000 in damage.

If you have any information about this graffiti, you're asked to call Pueblo Police or Crime Stoppers.