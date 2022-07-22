Watch Now
Pueblo police searching for missing 7-year-old boy who was visiting his father

Thaddeus Lewis, 7, was supposed to return to his mother in Texas on Monday
missing Thaddeus Lewis
Pueblo Police Department
missing Thaddeus Lewis
Posted at 8:41 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 22:41:20-04

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 7-year-old boy.

Thaddeus Lewis was last seen in the 2000 block of Jerry Murphy Road, and was possibly staying in a 1998 green Honda accord, according to police.

Thaddeus Lewis

Thaddeus was visiting his father, Jadrian Craig Lewis in Pueblo.

Jadrian Craig Lewis

The boy was supposed to return to his mother in Texas on Monday, July 18. Thaddeus' mother hasn't heard from him in several days and is concerned, according to police.

Anyone with information on Thaddeus or Jadrian's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Julee Quintana at 719-320-6045.

