Pueblo Police searching for man connected to 'suspicious death'

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police are currently looking for a man who is a 'person of interest' regarding the 'suspicious death' of a Pueblo woman.

On Tuesday, May 31, Pueblo Police officers went to the 3000 block of N. Elizabeth on a welfare check. Several people had reported they had not seen their neighbor in several days.

When officers arrived they found the woman, who was dead. Police say that the circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious.

Detectives want to speak with 33-year-old, Tyler Jordan Mitchell as a person of interest regarding this case.

Tyler is currently wanted on two unrelated misdemeanor arrest warrants. Tyler is described as a white male, approximately 5’09”, 155 lbs. with blonde hair. Tyler is known to keep his right arm in a sling due to a deformity.

If you know the whereabouts of Tyler, or if you have any information on this incident, please contact Detective Cardona at 719-240-0130 or the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502

_____

