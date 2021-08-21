Pueblo Police obtain an arrest warrant for homicide

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police say they need the public's help in a homicide investigation.

Police say on Thursday, Aug. 19, they received a call that someone had been shot near 1700 block of Troy Ave.

Police found a man, who was pronounced dead on the scene. The man was later identified as 36-year-old, Mack James Glover.

Pueblo Police say they have obtained a 1st-degree Murder arrest warrant for 33-year-old, Mathew James Archuletta

Pueblo Police are also looking for a 2014 White Dodge Charger with Colorado plates BFHD90.

Police say Archuletta was a 2018 Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force wanted criminal.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Gravatt at (719) 320-6022 or rgravatt@pueblo.us.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867).

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

